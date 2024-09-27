TNA Impact Results – September 26, 2024

TNA is back from San Antonio Texas.

On the card is, Loredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham and Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry. Plus,

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Jordynne Grace & Sol Ruca

RESULTS: The match ended in a no contest due to Tasha Steelz attacking Jordynne Grace. MASHA SLAMOVICH COMES OUT FOR THE SAVE!

Gia Miller interviews Frankie Kazarian:

He believes (no pun intended) he will defeat Joe Hendry to become number 1 contender for the TNA World Championship. He wants to pin Joe in front of Nic Nemeth to make his way to Bound for Glory.

Loredo Kid vs. Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Jonathan Gresham defeats Loredo Kid via tap out due to Gresham slamming Loredo’s knee into the mat.

Backstage:

Mike Santana barges into the locker room of The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC & Moose) with a chain in hand and attacked them.

Leon Slater, KUSHIDA & Mike Bailey vs. Zachary Wentz & ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

RESULTS: Zachery Wentz & ABC defeats Leon Slater, KUSHIDA & Mike Mailey via pinfall with a UFO Cutter from Wentz to Leon Slayter.

Backstage:

Hammerstone & Jake Something were training when Cody Deaner interrupts. Deaner said Something was making the wrong choices and Hammerstone was not the right person to hear of.

Then Hammerstone called him pathetic before challenging him to a match. Deaner accepted with no problem.

Hyan vs. Lei Ying Lee AKA Xia Li

RESULTS: Lei Ying Lee defeats Hyan via pinfall with Thunder Struck.

Backstage:

Leon Slater apologized for letting Mike Bailey down. Bailey gave him encouragement.

ABC promo:

They were mourning the loss of the Tag Team Titles and talked about their contractually obligated rematch. Matt & Jeff Hardy approached and noted that they beat The System the last two times they faced them.

The Hardys said they were coming for the titles, and nothing would stop the train. Jeff teases by making train noises.

Josh Alexander promo:

He admits defeats at Victory Road at the hands of Joe Hendry. Josh says Hendry brought the fight to him. He then calls out Eric Young.

Eric says this version of Josh was NEEDED! Josh and Eric were about to walk out the ring together when….

Josh Alexander as he kicked Young in the groin and yelled, he was exactly who needed to be. Steve Maclin made the save, but he was laid out by Sinner & Saint (Judas Icarus& Travis Williams) before Josh hit the C4 Spike on Maclin.

The Walking Weapon has now been unleashed.

Backstage:

Santino Marella was chatting with Steph De Lander about her surgery when Matt Cardona interrupts. Marella tells Matt Cardona he’s facing PCO for the TNA Media Championship in a Monster’s Ball Match.

Xia Brookside vs. Heather Reckless

Before the match, George Iceman & Ash by Elegance were ringside to watch the match.

RESULTS: Heather Reckless defeats Xia Brookside via pinfall with Rarified Air.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

The TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth was on commentary for the match.

RESULTS: Joe Hendry defeats Frankie Kazarian via pinfall with the Standing Ovation.