TNA iMPACT Taping Results For Episode Airing On May 29, 2025

The following are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers for the episode airing on May 29, 2025.
TNA XPLOSION
– Sami Callihan def. Amir Jordan
– JDC def. Channing Decker
TNA iMPACT SPOILERS (Air Date: May 29, 2025)
– Mustafa Ali def. Raj Singh
– Great Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch) beat down Singh, Tasha Steelz protests and Ali again shoves her, but she stays with the group
– Lei Ying Lee def. Ash by Elegance
– Personal Concierge cuts a promo and says he’s preparing for an Elegance Release Party later tonight and wouldn’t be ringside for this match
– Masha Slamovich challenges Lei Ying Lee to a match at Against All Odds
– Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) def. Bryce Hansen
– SDL says they want the TNA International title
– Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford (w/ Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards) def. Santino Marella & Arianna Grace
– Special Guest Referee: Jimmy Korderas
– Stone set 3 rules for the match:
1) Ten Limit Time Limit Draw
2) Alisha Edwards is guest enforcer
3) Cobra is banned
– Stone pins Grace, Edwards counted the pin
– Tessa didn’t compete because of some excuse Stone made up, crowd cheered for her being out of the match
– Maggie Lee is now M By Elegance. Ash by Elegance is not there because she lost earlier to Lei Ying Lee Harley Hudson & Myla Grace interrupt, throwing champagne at Heather and M
– TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) def. Matt Cardona
(H/T to Fightful.com for the above spoilers.)