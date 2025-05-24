TNA iMPACT Taping Results For Episode Airing On May 29, 2025

The following are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers for the episode airing on May 29, 2025.

TNA XPLOSION

– Sami Callihan def. Amir Jordan

– JDC def. Channing Decker

TNA iMPACT SPOILERS (Air Date: May 29, 2025)

– Mustafa Ali def. Raj Singh

– Great Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch) beat down Singh, Tasha Steelz protests and Ali again shoves her, but she stays with the group

– Lei Ying Lee def. Ash by Elegance

– Personal Concierge cuts a promo and says he’s preparing for an Elegance Release Party later tonight and wouldn’t be ringside for this match

– Masha Slamovich challenges Lei Ying Lee to a match at Against All Odds

– Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) def. Bryce Hansen

– SDL says they want the TNA International title

– Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford (w/ Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards) def. Santino Marella & Arianna Grace

– Special Guest Referee: Jimmy Korderas

– Stone set 3 rules for the match:

1) Ten Limit Time Limit Draw

2) Alisha Edwards is guest enforcer

3) Cobra is banned

– Stone pins Grace, Edwards counted the pin

– Tessa didn’t compete because of some excuse Stone made up, crowd cheered for her being out of the match

– Maggie Lee is now M By Elegance. Ash by Elegance is not there because she lost earlier to Lei Ying Lee Harley Hudson & Myla Grace interrupt, throwing champagne at Heather and M

– TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) def. Matt Cardona

