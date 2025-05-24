Matt Hardy Praises AEW Star’s “Infectious” Personality And Authenticity

Matt Hardy has nothing but praise for rising AEW star Willow Nightingale, spotlighting her powerful connection with fans and her genuine personality as what sets her apart from the pack.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the multi-time tag team champion shared his admiration for Nightingale’s unique presence in pro wrestling.

“One of Willow’s greatest qualities is her personality,” Hardy said. “Her positivity is just infectious. When you meet her, when you see her in real life, you’re just drawn to her.”

Hardy pointed out that Willow doesn’t necessarily fit the mold of a traditional pro wrestler in terms of appearance — but that’s exactly what makes her stand out.

“She doesn’t have the standard look of a pro wrestler — it’s a little different, a little unique. But her personality is so infectious, you have to pay attention to her. You have to be invested in what she’s doing. She just pulls you in, reels you in every single time.”

Hardy went on to emphasize that Willow’s biggest strength may be the genuine, real-life energy she brings to every performance.

“Her energy and her persona are so authentic,” he explained. “She’s not performing a character — she’s just being her. And her energy is infectious.”

With her breakout performances in AEW, Nightingale has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to her charisma, heart, and emotional connection with the audience — something veteran stars like Hardy clearly recognize and respect.

