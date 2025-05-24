Eric Bischoff Believes Darby Allin’s Everest Journey Will Fuel Future Success

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has joined the growing list of wrestling personalities praising AEW’s Darby Allin for his incredible achievement of climbing Mount Everest, calling the feat one of immense physical and mental strength.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff revealed he had heard about Allin’s Everest ambitions years before the climb became a reality.

“When I first heard about it, I went, ‘Yeah… I’ve watched a lot of documentaries about people who have attempted to climb Mount Everest. It’s not like something you just decide to go do on a weekend,’” Bischoff recalled. “I told my daughter, ‘Man, I don’t know if I would take that one on, just because the odds of success are so slim.’ But he did it. Man, hats off to him.”

“He’ll Take That Discipline Wherever He Goes”

Bischoff went on to emphasize just how grueling and transformative such an accomplishment truly is.

“It’s an amazing physical and mental accomplishment. I think mentally, it’s probably even more so than the physical challenges,” he explained. “To be able to overcome everything you have to go through to get to that summit — it’s just incredible.”

He also credited Allin not only for achieving the climb but for showing the kind of personal growth and inner strength that can define a legacy far beyond wrestling.

“AEW and Tony Khan may have changed his life, but he’s changed it as well. He’ll take this success — and everything it took to get to that success — and carry that discipline, that experience, and that passion into anything else he does.”

With fans and peers alike continuing to applaud the AEW daredevil’s feat, Darby Allin’s name now sits alongside the elite few who’ve conquered the world’s highest peak — proving once again he’s one of the most fearless performers in or out of the ring.

