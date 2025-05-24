Possible Cause For AEW Collision Ending Abruptly Last Week

As previously reported by PWMania.com, last week’s episode of AEW Collision ended approximately 30 minutes early due to technical difficulties. The full episode was later made available earlier this week on MAX and the TNT app.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, neither AEW President Tony Khan nor the company has issued a detailed explanation beyond confirming it was a technical issue. The most widely believed cause is a corrupted file, though no official confirmation has been provided.