Tony Schiavone On Possibility Of AEW Adding Third Show, Teases Specials On Max

AEW Senior Producer and commentator Tony Schiavone recently offered insight into the company’s future content plans, revealing where the expansion focus may be shifting — and it’s not necessarily toward a third weekly show.

Speaking on the What Happened When podcast, Schiavone confirmed that initial talks about launching a third AEW program have cooled in recent months.

“There was discussion about a third show, and that discussion has not been bandied about much as of late,” Schiavone said. “So I don’t know if that is still on the table or not.”

While a new weekly TV show might not be in active development, Schiavone did express strong optimism about AEW increasing its presence on streaming, particularly through Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform.

“I really think the chance for us to do more, personally feel, is on Max — to do features,” he explained. “Like WWE does. I think there’s a lot of chance for us to do something there.”

This could open the door to documentaries, behind-the-scenes specials, and studio-style content that further develops AEW’s brand outside of traditional ring action.

Schiavone also noted one immediate positive change for AEW’s TV lineup: a likely reduction in NBA-related preemptions on both TNT and TBS, which should help maintain consistent scheduling for Dynamite and Rampage.

With AEW already running three weekly shows (Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision) and looking to deepen its digital footprint, Schiavone’s comments suggest that the future of AEW content may lean more toward streaming specials than expanding the weekly grind.

