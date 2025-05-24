Will Ospreay Says AEW Will Be “Undeniable” And “On Top”

Will Ospreay, one of the most electrifying performers in the world today, recently opened up about why he chose to sign with All Elite Wrestling over WWE, revealing that his decision was driven by passion, philosophy, and belief in AEW’s mission.

Speaking to JJRBTS, Ospreay explained that the spirit of AEW as the underdog deeply resonated with him.

“I like the counter-culture stuff. I don’t like going for the big thing. I like going for the underdog. I think that’s why I signed with AEW in the first place — because they are the underdog. They are the people coming from the ground up. They are the people who enjoy giving fan service.”

Since debuting for AEW, Ospreay has made it clear he wants to help lead the charge as the company continues to evolve and expand.

“When I first came in here, I wanted to make this place the be-all, end-all. I want to sing from the high heavens that this is the best professional wrestling on the planet.”

While Ospreay gave credit to WWE’s recent momentum, he remains adamant that AEW delivers superior in-ring action.

“I respect WWE and what they’re doing now. They are filling houses and doing so well. But bell-to-bell, you’re not going to find better wrestling than AEW.”

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also emphasized AEW’s commitment to artistry and fan connection.

“It’s respect for the art. I feel like they understand the art form behind it and how hard it is, and they appreciate it, so they allow their voices to be heard, and they are supporting us.”

Ospreay closed with a strong belief that AEW’s current momentum will ultimately prove unstoppable.

“It’s going to take time and be a slow process, but one of these days, we’re going to be on top. It’s not just me — it’s Swerve [Strickland], it’s Hangman [Page], it’s Moxley, it’s MJF, it’s the Hurt Syndicate. We’re all firing on all cylinders, and we’re all creating this animal right now. At one point, we’re going to be undeniable that we are the friggin’ best.”

