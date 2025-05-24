TNA Reportedly Bans Throat Slash Gesture, Fines Talent $100 Per Use

TNA Wrestling is making further refinements to its in-ring presentation, with new internal guidelines now being enforced for talent. As reported by Fightful Select, a backstage memo was recently circulated by the company’s talent relations department outlining changes that will impact how performers structure matches and segments moving forward.

According to the report, the widely used “throat slash” gesture has now been officially banned. The company has instituted a $100 fine for each instance the gesture is used, signaling a strict new stance on visual symbolism that may be deemed too intense or controversial for broader audiences. Additionally, the memo states that any slaps performed in the ring will now require prior approval from an agent. This is part of a larger effort by TNA to gain tighter creative control over match content.

These new restrictions arrive shortly after another internal directive asked talent to reduce the use of blood during matches. The concern among management was that bleeding had become too frequent and, as a result, lost its dramatic impact. TNA star Steve Maclin commented on that earlier change in a recent interview, explaining that limiting blood was a strategic decision aimed at making it feel more meaningful when used in high-stakes situations or major storyline moments.

The reported changes, including the slap approval process and throat slash ban, suggest a continued shift in how TNA is presenting its product. There appears to be a clear desire to polish the brand’s creative output and appeal more directly to television partners and advertisers without compromising the company’s core identity.

While the throat slash gesture has been a common visual cue in wrestling lore—used by legends across the industry to build anticipation for a finishing move—its removal marks a notable change in tone. These updates reinforce that TNA is serious about evolving its image, refining its visual language, and preparing the brand for wider opportunities in the future.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on TNA’s evolving in-ring style and exclusive backstage developments from across the wrestling industry.