WWE Hall Of Famer Praises Darby Allin For Climbing Mount Everest

WWE Hall of Famer JBL has nothing but admiration for AEW’s Darby Allin after the daredevil star achieved one of the most dangerous feats in the world — successfully climbing Mount Everest.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL delivered an emotional and enthusiastic reaction to the news, calling Allin’s accomplishment one of the most impressive things he’s seen.

“It’s a hell of a financial commitment. It’s a hell of a physical commitment. I mean, it’s a dangerous commitment. You take your life in your own hands, literally,” JBL said, emphasizing the risk and sacrifice involved in such an expedition.

JBL, known for his blunt honesty and sharp takes, couldn’t hold back his excitement.

“I could not be more excited for Darby on this. This is f***ing massive. This is huge,” he declared. “It is an amazing accomplishment. I’m so happy for him.”

Allin’s Everest summit has garnered widespread respect across the wrestling industry, as athletes and fans alike acknowledge the incredible courage, discipline, and endurance required to complete the climb.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more reactions across the wrestling world and the latest updates on Darby Allin’s return to AEW following his monumental climb.