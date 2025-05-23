Scott D’Amore Confirms He Tried To Sign CM Punk After AEW Exit

While CM Punk ultimately made his headline-making return to WWE in late 2023, former TNA creative head Scott D’Amore has now revealed that he made a serious attempt to bring “The Best in the World” to TNA Wrestling following Punk’s departure from AEW.

In the latest installment of his D’Amore Drop blog, the longtime TNA executive confirmed ongoing fan speculation by addressing his efforts to sign Punk during the free agency window following Punk’s firing from All Elite Wrestling.

“It wasn’t a well-kept secret that I tried to sign Phil [CM Punk] to TNA after things with AEW fell apart,” D’Amore wrote. “I knew it was a long shot. I knew I was asking him to work in smaller arenas than he had in a long time.”

Despite the odds, D’Amore praised Punk’s professionalism and willingness to engage in the conversation without ego.

“He listened. He was interested. He never big-timed TNA once, and he conducted himself the way we’d all wish a professional would.”

Punk did not appear at Bound For Glory 2023, despite online rumors swirling at the time — instead attending the Chicago Blackhawks home opener. However, PWMania.com and other outlets previously reported that Punk was backstage at the Impact tapings following the event, fueling speculation of potential talks.

Ultimately, Punk chose to return to WWE, a decision D’Amore fully respects.

“He went back to WWE, which, of course, is where he belongs,” D’Amore noted. “CM Punk’s 10-year journey back to WWE has been healing — not just for Phil, but also, like kids caught up in a messy divorce, for all those fans who love both WWE and Punk, and hated seeing them take shots at the other.”

Despite Punk’s recent injury absence, D’Amore remains one of many still rooting for him.

“This return could not have gone better (injury be damned). Every time he’s out there, I feel myself willing him to do his absolute best.”

While Punk may never step inside a TNA ring, the respectful tone and transparency from D’Amore underscores just how close the promotion came to a potentially game-changing signing.

