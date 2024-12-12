TNA Makes Announcement Regarding Post-PPV iMPACT Taping This Saturday

TNA Wrestling is gearing up for their final pay-per-view weekend of the year.

Ahead of the year-end TNA Final Resolution 2024 show on Friday night, December 13, the company announced that tickets for the PPV at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. have sold out.

Initially, TNA noted that “limited tickets remain” for the follow-up taping of TNA iMPACT the night after TNA Final Resolution, however on Thursday, they announced that the post-PPV iMPACT taping has sold out as well.

Heading into the “go-home” episode of TNA iMPACT tonight at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+, PWInsider.com is reporting that TNA X-Division Champion Moose will kick the show off with a promo segment.

Additionally, the main event of tonight’s show will be Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich vs. AJ Francis, KC Navarro & Tasha Steelz.