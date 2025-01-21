TNA Star Teases Surprise Appearance On WWE RAW

The 2025 TNA Wrestling Genesis pay-per-view delivered unexpected drama when John Layfield, better known as JBL, interfered during the world title match between Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry. Layfield prevented Frankie Kazarian from cashing in his Call Your Shot opportunity, a move that left fans and Kazarian himself stunned.

Following the event, Kazarian took to Twitter/X to vent his frustrations with strong words aimed at both JBL and the city of Dallas:

“Last night will go down as one of the darkest days in the history of TNA. John Layfield is an asshole, Joe Hendry is merely a placeholder, and Dallas, you, the Dallas Cowboys and this entire dog shit city sucks! 🖕🏼🤬🖕🏼#KingofTNA”

Kazarian also teased crossing over to WWE programming as a response to Layfield’s interference:

“Getting real sick of this bastard showing up, uninvited, to TNA which is MY show. Maybe I’ll show up on WWE #RawOnNetflix and clothesline the hell out of @JCLayfield 🖕🏼#KingofTNA.”

JBL, who is scheduled to appear on tonight’s RAW, has sparked speculation about the potential for TNA wrestlers to show up on WWE programming, fueled by the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership. Fans are now wondering whether Kazarian will follow through on his threat, setting the stage for further cross-promotional storylines.

This growing tension between JBL and Kazarian is a compelling example of the creative possibilities born from the partnership, leaving fans eager to see how the situation unfolds on both WWE and TNA programming.