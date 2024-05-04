TNA presents Under Siege from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York.

Matt Hardy has his first match in TNA since 2017 as he will team with Mike Bailey, & Trent Seven to take on Moose, Brian Myers, & Eddie Edwards. We will also see; Mustafa Ali puts his X-Division Championship on the line against Ace Austin. Plus, Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Big Kon and much more! Continue below for the complete results.

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

Ring Announcer: Jade Chung

COUNTDOWN:

VSK vs. Rhino

RESULTS: Rhino defeats VSK via pinfall with a Gore.

BREAKING NEWS:

Tom Hannifan announces some changes to the card, as Hammerstone is not cleared to compete.

Backstage:

Gia Miller interviews Ace Austin ahead of his title match tonight. Ace mentions the rift between him and Chris Bey. But he admits Chris was right that they can do both singles and tag competition. Ace says Chris Bey told him he would not be able to be there to have his back. And even though Chris is not there he will find someone to celebrate with. THAT IS INEVITABLE!

The Batiri (Kodama and Obariyon) vs. The F.B.I. (Zack Clayton & Ray Jaz)

RESULTS: The F.B.I. defeats The Batiri via pinfall with an elbow drop off the top rope to Kodama.

Backstage:

Frankie Kazarian is annoyed that Steve Maclin was late. Both agreed to handle business tonight!

Digital Media Championship: KC Navarro vs. Laredo Kid (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPION LAREDO KID! Loredo kid defeats KC Navarro via pinfall with a Laredo Fly (Spanish Fly).

Main Card:

Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander & Eric Young

RESULTS: Josh Alexander & Eric Young defeats Steve Maclin & Frankie Kazarian via pinfall with a Piledriver on Frankie Kazarian. During the match Steve Maclin accidently hits Frankie with a massive knee which gave Eric Young the opportunity to take advantage with a piledriver.

Havok w/ Rosemary vs. Ash by Elegance w/ Personal Concierge

During the match, The Concierge throws holy water at Rosemary. Then Rosemary drank the holy water and chases the Concierge away from ringside.

RESULTS: Ash by Elegance defeats Havok via pinfall after she reversed a suplex into a pin.

After the match, Ash chokes Havok with some garlic and attacks her. She hits Havok with a chair and keeps attacking her. Ash hits a senton onto a chair that she put on top of Havok.

Backstage interview:

“Broken” Matt Hardy and Speedball Moutain look ahead to the main event. Mike Bailey says he feels a bit “broken.” Trent Seven encourages him to pull himself together. Hardy says TNA is with TNA, and he is with his family in Speedball Mountain. He gives them “coats of arms”. Bailey says it’s time for Under Siege. Seven says it’s time to delete The System.

Zachary Wentz vs. Joe Hendry

RESULTS: Joe Hendry defeats Zachary Wentz via pinfall with Standing Ovation!

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) (with Lars Frederiksen) vs. Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards

RESULTS: AND NEW TNA KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS MASHA SLAMOVICH & ALISHA EDWARDS! Masha Slamovich & Alisha Edwards defeats Spitfire via pinfall after Alisha hits Luna with a kendo stick. Then Slamovich hits a Gut Wrench powerbomb. Alisha hits Threat with a Pedigree for the win!

Promo:

Aj Francis and Rich Swann isn’t feeling the change on the card. Rich was supposed to face Loredo Kid but instead, he is facing Jake Something!

Jake Something vs. Rich Swann w/ Aj Francis

RESULTS: Rich Swann defeats Jake Something via pinfall with a Frog Splash! During the match, Aj got involved to make sure Rich got the win.

Kushida vs. Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Jonathan Gresham defeats Kushida via pinfall. During the match, Jonathan rubs black stuff on KUSHIDA’s face. He spits more out of his mouth and chokes KUSHIDA with it.

After the match, the referee checks on Kushida as he’s still choking on the black stuff. The referee waves for help as the doctor checks on Kushida.

Kon & Steph De Lander vs. PCO & Jordynne Grace

RESULTS: PCO & Jordynne Grace defeats Kon & Steph De Lander via pinfall with the Juggernaut Driver. During the match, De Lander dances with PCO and dips, and PCO goes for a kiss. Kon breaks it up and chokeslams PCO.

X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Mustafa Ali (c)

During the match, Ali’s secret service agents try to interfere. Austin fights them off and hits The Fold, but one of the agents pulls Ali out of the ring.

RESULTS: AND STILL X-DIVISION CHAMPION MUSTAFA ALI! Mustafa Ali defeats Ace Austin via pinfall with a 450 splash!

“Broken” Matt Hardy & Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey & Trent Seven) vs. The System (Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) w/ Alisha Edwards

During the match, Alisha Edwards broke up a pin. Then Eddie hits Trent with a low blow!

RESULTS: The System defeats “Broken” Matt Hardy & Speedball Mountain via pinfall with the Backpack Stunner Elbow Drop combo on Seven.

The System now has all the gold and were standing tall as the show went off air!