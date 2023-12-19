TNA Wrestling Has Reportedly “Earmarked Some Money” To Sign A Top Free Agent

TNA Wrestling’s next pay-per-view event, Hard To Kill, will take place on January 13, 2024, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. TNA has traditionally had talent make their return and debut with the promotion at pay-per-view events.

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA creative director Scott D’Amore hinted in a recent interview that a major talent signing was on the way. The promotion also claims that “worlds will collide” and that “you won’t believe who is showing up” for the show.

Several former WWE stars who were released in September will be free to sign with any promotion on December 21.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that TNA has set aside money to sign a big name. He speculated that the top contenders for the big signing are Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Matt Riddle.

“Impact does have, from what I gather, earmarked some money to where they can spend some money on a big free agent. Whether they would or could outbid AEW, I mean, it’s doubtful they could, but you don’t know how much Tony [Khan] would be willing to spend on one of those names. And there’s other names on the list, but I don’t think any of the other names are big enough to warrant what Scott said. So those are the obvious choices. I don’t think there’s anyone whose WWE contract is coming due who hasn’t either resigned or and again.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)