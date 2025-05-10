AJ Francis Claims WWE Gave Him Backstage Heat For Creating Diss Tracks

TNA star AJ Francis, formerly known to WWE fans as Top Dolla of Hit Row, is speaking out about creative frustrations he faced during his WWE run — particularly regarding his efforts to enhance feuds through music.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Francis revealed that despite spending years creating diss tracks intended to support WWE storylines, his contributions were shut down by management and even resulted in backstage heat.

“I was not only told NOT to drop some but actually got ‘HEAT’ for it,” Francis wrote.

The former WWE Superstar also shared a sample of unused lyrics from a diss track he had written aimed at LA Knight, taking a jab at Knight’s former Max Dupri persona:

“Your name change came from me / You was Max, then I blacked / Now you back to LA / That’s a matter of fact.”

Francis’s comments come amid broader discussions among released talent about creative freedom outside of WWE. Now a featured performer in TNA Wrestling, Francis has continued showcasing his mic skills and musical talent — most recently cutting in-ring promos and engaging fans online with freestyle battles and custom music.

I literally made a music video every single week for YEARS, no team, self written, self-recorded, self-mixed, self-filmed, self-edited, self-directed and was not only told NOT to drop some but actually got “HEAT” for it. Very interesting. 💰 Here’s one I couldn’t drop 😊 https://t.co/zqkI43N9Fe pic.twitter.com/lvIBrJRLjk — A.J. FRANCI$ 💰 (@AJFrancis410) May 10, 2025

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on AJ Francis, TNA, and cross-promotional wrestling news.