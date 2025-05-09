TNA issued the following:

TNA Wrestling Signs Harley Hudson

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed international superstar Harley Hudson – and her debut match airs Friday, May 23 on Xplosion.

Born in Liverpool, England, Harley has been wrestling for eight years, and her first TNA match is against another international star, Myla Grace.

Harley and the rest of the TNA roster will be in-action May 23-24, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, with limited tickets still available for both shows, including Under Siege on May 23, which will air live on the TNA+ app. (For tickets to the Brampton shows: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000624EB4CF2026.)

The Brampton shows will feature TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich and TNA X-Division Champion Moose. Also confirmed to appear in Brampton: Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Mustafa Ali, Steve Maclin, Eric Young, Mike Santana, Brian Myers, A.J. Francis, Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Rosemary and Xia Brookside, among others.

How About More Harley … Here Goes:

Her favorite color is pink, obviously.

Her favorite wrestler growing up was The Undertaker.

She started wrestling training at age 13.

Her favorite foods are pasta and strawberries … but not together!

“My favorite day in the gym is definitely back day.”

“In my spare time, I love to help out at my boyfriend’s farm and see all the cute animals; it makes a nice change from wrestling with women.”

She won TNA’s 2023 Gut Check.

She has wrestled in 14 countries.

“My mother makes my wrestling gear and she is amazing at it.”

“I am obsessed with Hello Kitty! and anything else cute.”

Harley said, “Good things come to those who wait, but even better things come when you’re Harley Hudson. I’ve started my career as I mean to go on: fun, flashy and fierce – and TNA will be no different. If iron sharpens iron, the Knockouts Division is the best place to try it out!”

