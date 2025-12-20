TNA’s The Hardys Tops PWI’s Annual Tag Team 100 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated (PWI) releases an annual list, the PWI 500, and this year, they’ve also revealed the top 100 tag teams. At the top of the tag team list are the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys, consisting of Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. Throughout this year, The Hardys have primarily been competing in TNA. Still, the company’s partnership with WWE NXT has allowed for some crossover matches, including a Winners Take All Match against the Dudleys.

According to Fightful, the rest of the top ten tag teams include the Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin), Wing☆Gori (Hanan and Saya Iida), Los Hermanos Chavez (Ángel de Oro and Niebla Roja), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), Fraxiom (Nathan Frazier and Axiom), Brodido (Brody King and Bandido), El Sky Team (Máscara Dorada and Mistico), as well as the teams of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair, and the Saito Brothers (Jun Saito, Rei Saito, and Señor Saito).

PWI has a history of favoring technical wrestling ability in its rankings and often aims to balance the perceived WWE dominance in the wrestling industry.

The Hardys have been wrestling together for an impressive 30 years, starting on the independent circuit in 1995.