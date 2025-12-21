Backstage Update On The Hardys’ Contract Status With TNA Wrestling

As previously reported, TNA Wrestling has signed talents such as AJ Francis, Zachary Wentz, and Steve Maclin to three-month contracts. However, this does not include the current TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy).

According to Fightful Select, TNA sources have indicated that The Hardys have not yet signed a deal with the company.

The report also noted that both parties are expected to reach an agreement soon, with TNA aiming to offer a long-term contract to the legendary tag team.

One source within TNA stated that Matt and Jeff had not signed a deal when TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva took to Twitter (X) this past October to express the company’s excitement about working with The Hardys for an extended period.

As of this week, they have still not signed, but it is anticipated that an agreement will be reached within the next few weeks. The report further highlighted that the Hardys are the highest-paid talents on the roster.

The Hardys are currently in their fourth reign as TNA World Tag Team Champions, having won the titles in a 4-Way Ladder Match at Slammiversary this past July. The iconic duo is expected to be a major attraction when iMPACT debuts on AMC on January 15, 2026.