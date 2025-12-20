Backstage News On TNA Still Finalizing Talent Contracts As Talks Continue

Fightful Select reports that TNA Wrestling has issued multiple three-month contract extensions to address an influx of contracts that are nearing expiration. However, negotiations are still active with several notable talents, including Jake Something, Zachary Wentz, Steve Maclin, and AJ Francis.

The report also indicates that, despite the mention of these four names, at least two of them may not be accurate.

As of December 19, Jake Something and Zachary Wentz had not signed new contracts, contradicting earlier reports that suggested both had secured their deals. Meanwhile, Steve Maclin and AJ Francis are believed to have verbally agreed to new terms, but Francis has not yet signed.

Additionally, the company is increasing the urgency of contract negotiations, as Jody Threat’s deal expired on December 1. Other talents, including Mustafa Ali and members of The Rascalz, may also play a role in upcoming negotiations.

For now, TNA’s roster remains largely intact, but is not entirely settled.

With ongoing talks, the next few weeks will be crucial in determining which names will remain part of the company’s plans for the AMC era and which may seek opportunities elsewhere.