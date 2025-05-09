Report: WWE Expected To Sign Joe Hendry After Strong Internal Praise

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is reportedly making major waves behind the scenes in WWE, with his long-term future possibly headed straight to Stamford.

According to PWInsider, Hendry has been receiving high praise from internal WWE sources, particularly in the wake of his recent appearances as part of the ongoing WWE–TNA working relationship. That praise has fueled speculation that Hendry signing with WWE is now “pretty much considered a lock” once his current contract with TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling) comes to an end.

A key factor in WWE’s favorable view of Hendry is his standout showing during WrestleMania 41 weekend, when he stepped up on short notice to face Randy Orton after an injury sidelined Kevin Owens. Hendry’s professionalism, composure, and in-ring performance reportedly impressed top WWE officials.

Beyond his in-ring ability, Hendry has also drawn praise for his creative contributions and willingness to accept feedback, both of which have helped elevate him in the eyes of key decision-makers within WWE.

“He’s seen as not just talented, but incredibly coachable and smart about the business,” a source reportedly told PWInsider.

While no official signing has been announced, the consensus within WWE is that Hendry will eventually join the company, making him the latest major crossover success story stemming from the WWE–TNA partnership.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of Joe Hendry’s future and the evolving WWE–TNA relationship.