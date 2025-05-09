Matt Hardy Shares Advice To Released WWE Stars

AEW star and wrestling legend Matt Hardy has offered direct, heartfelt advice to the wave of wrestlers recently released by WWE, urging them to seize the moment as an opportunity for reinvention.

Speaking on a new episode of The Extreme Life With Matt Hardy, the veteran performer—who has experienced WWE departures firsthand—acknowledged the reality behind WWE’s decision-making while highlighting the unique advantages those released still hold.

“In all honesty, if you weren’t hot enough to keep the job, if they didn’t think you were a value to retain you at that time, then maybe it is time to think about doing something different, doing something new.”

Hardy emphasized that, despite the setback, former WWE talents still benefit from the exposure and global reach that comes with appearing on WWE programming.

“You are going to have a built-in audience and fan base because you have been on WWE TV, which is the biggest, most penetrating global television in the world… so you’re going to be a star and people do know that.”

He encouraged those now navigating free agency to embrace their newfound creative freedom and not be afraid to reinvent themselves.

“I think it’s a great time to experiment and try and do something new, and try and do what you feel like you want to do. Whenever you do stuff on the indies or somewhere else, you get the opportunity to do what you believe in… You don’t get to do that on WWE TV a lot.”

Hardy, who has successfully rebuilt his career multiple times outside WWE—including in AEW and Impact Wrestling—said this could be a turning point for those willing to bet on themselves.

“Really take the bull by the horns and try and determine your own destiny. Show WWE that they made a mistake by releasing them because there was a ton of potential in that performer.”

Hardy’s message is both sobering and empowering: while WWE may have closed the door, the wrestling world is wide open.

