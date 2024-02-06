TNA Wrestling Issues A Statement Regarding The Death Of Country Music Star Toby Keith

Toby Keith, the 62-year-old country music star, died this week from stomach cancer. Keith had a connection to wrestling because he appeared at the inaugural NWA: TNA PPV event in 2002 and got physical with Jeff Jarrett. Keith also appeared as a guest host on WWE RAW in 2010.
TNA Wrestling released the following statement:
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of country music legend Toby Keith – who appeared on the very first TNA event. We offer our condolences to his friends and family.”
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of country music legend Toby Keith – who appeared on the very first TNA event. We offer our condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/wvrfPGBJx0
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 6, 2024