TNA Wrestling Issues A Statement Regarding The Death Of Country Music Star Toby Keith

Toby Keith, the 62-year-old country music star, died this week from stomach cancer. Keith had a connection to wrestling because he appeared at the inaugural NWA: TNA PPV event in 2002 and got physical with Jeff Jarrett. Keith also appeared as a guest host on WWE RAW in 2010.

TNA Wrestling released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of country music legend Toby Keith – who appeared on the very first TNA event. We offer our condolences to his friends and family.”