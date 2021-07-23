TNT Touts AEW Dynamite’s Rating Success Of Fyter Fest Night 2

TNT issued a press release to tout the ratings success of Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dynamite drew 1.148 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demo. This was the third-most viewers in show history, and the second-best key demo rating. You can click here for the full AEW ratings report for Wednesday.

AEW sent us the following press release to tout the Fyter Fest Night 2 ratings success:

AEW: Dynamite

575K P18-49 / 150K P18-34 / 1.15M P2+

Week 93 of AEW was up 11% vs. last week

* Year-to-date, AEW: Dynamite is up +5% in P18-49 and +3% in total viewers.

* Night two of FYTER FEST was the strongest premiere for AEW this year in P18-49.

* Both nights of FYTER FEST were up significantly vs. last year, +48% in both P18-49 and total viewers.

* Both nights of FYTER FEST 2021 were the #1 cable program of the day.

Night two of FYTER FEST featured AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Nyla Rose, a Texas Death Match with IWGP US Champ Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears, Orange Cassidy vs. The Blade, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Doc Gallows.

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

AEW: DYNAMITE on TNT airs Wednesday nights from 8-10 p.m. ET and continues to attract the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW DARK and AEW DARK: ELEVATION, two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, BEING THE ELITE, a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and AEW UNRESTRICTED, a weekly podcast series. The new, hour-long show AEW: RAMPAGE debuts Friday, Aug. 13, on TNT at 10 p.m. ET.