Todd Pettengill Comments On Possibly Making More WWE Appearances

Following the NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV, veteran WWE personality Todd Pettengill spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk and commented on possibly making more appearances for the company in the future:

“I’d love to – I’m available for whatever these guys need. We’ve had such a good relationship over the years, and really it’s a long time! Now that I’m done with the radio and my schedule’s a little freer it would be fun to help any way that I can. If it’s just the occasional pop-in that’s fine, if it’s something more regularly that’s great too!” he said. “You always miss it. It’s nice to do the content again. I feel like it’s sorta like riding a bike. You do it, you haven’t done it for a while but you still obviously remember. And once you start again you’re like, ah yeah, I remember this, this feels good!’”