Tommaso Ciampa Says Neither He Nor Johnny Gargano Saw A #DIY Reunion Coming

WWE Tag Team Champion Tommaso Ciampa recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics including how he nor Johnny Gargano didn’t expect to get a #DIY reunion four or five years ago.

Ciampa said, “Yeah, yeah.” “Obviously he went away when he had his child. I had a set back injury just as he got back. So that’s so typical of DIY. You think we’re gonna go one way and then obstacles take us a different way.”

“It’s interesting that we finally got back to this point ‘cause I would say if you asked us four or five years ago, this is not something we saw coming. So to do it again on the main roster and build it the same way inch by inch has been pretty fun.”

You can check out Ciampa’s comments in the video below.

