Tommy Dreamer Addresses WWE And TNA Partnership And Its Potential

ECW original Tommy Dreamer appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including the recently announced partnership between WWE and TNA Wrestling, which has been in the works for a year.

Dreamer said, “Probably what, a year … when you had the crossovers and all that stuff from the Royal Rumble with Jordynne. Both companies are separately privately owned. No one will tell somebody else how to do their own stuff. We saw the unsuccessful creative brand of ECW when, if it was left alone, the WWE’s relaunch, if it was left alone, I thought it could’ve been great, but it falls into another WWE property and then it won’t be as successful or well-achieved. If I use Jordynne and Joe Hendry as my example, it was proven successful, and The Rascals too. Zachary Wentz came out of his shell and proved he could also be a great singles wrestler. I’d love to see if an NXT world title match with ‘NXT’ players could be defended on a TNA pay-per-view. That’s something I would love to see, but now more things are possible.”

