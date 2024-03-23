Tommy Dreamer Believes Cody Rhodes Can Hold His Own In A Promo With The Rock

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes’ promo on RAW this past Monday.

Dreamer said, “I thought it was a different side of Cody that we haven’t seen in a long time. How do you make a great promo better? You bring in Paul Heyman.”

On why the promo was compelling:

“That was 26 minutes of compelling talk. Cody held the audience and had a lot of nice zingers. … The rules don’t apply to everybody when you’re going that route. There’s certain things you don’t talk about and it’s escalating. This kind of made it more about Rock and Cody than Roman and Cody.”

On how Rhodes can now hold his own in a promo against The Rock:

“For the longest time I didn’t think that anybody could crack [the] whip with The Rock. I think Cody could hold his own and even though it’s not cracking whip with The Rock, he’s cracking whip with Roman.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.