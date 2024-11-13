Tommy Dreamer Believes The Hurt Business Were MVPs Of WWE’s COVID Era

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Gabby AF to talk about a number of topics, including how he believes The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, MVP and Cedric Alexander) were MVPs of the WWE’s COVID era.

Dreamer said, “I’m a big fan of Bobby [Lashley], Shelton [Benjamin], and MVP. Personally and professionally, I’m friends with all those guys. They do have a real life friendship, which is awesome. I think The Hurt Business, I know they’re probably going to be The Hurt Syndicate. I think The Hurt Business, when they were in WWE, that was during a really bad time during WWE, bad time during the world with COVID. But I really did feel like they were the MVPs in the COVID era.”

On how they didn’t get enough credit:

“They don’t get enough praise, same as like Zelina Vega [and] Andrade. They were all really, really carrying pro wrestling during a really crappy time in the world. I don’t think they were used to their potential, but also there was no fans around.”

