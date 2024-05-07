Tommy Dreamer Discusses The Comparisons Of Trick Williams To The Rock

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams being able to connect with the fans.

Dreamer said, “He does have that connectedness with the NXT audience.” “Hopefully it will move on eventually when he is able to move on but right now, he’s the face of ‘NXT.’ He’s got it. He’s got the look. He’s got the size. He can work. That’s why he’s the champion. Hopefully, like I said, if and when he gets called up, there’s going to be that same connection with the crowd.”

On Williams’ comparisons to The Rock:

“He also — even though he was The Rock — he had that connectedness with people because he could make you laugh,” Dreamer said. “He could make you cry. He could make you smile. He brought you in on the jokes. He broke the fourth wall when he pulled the camera in and raised his eyebrow to you.”

