Tommy Dreamer Names His Favorite Matches From The ECW Arena

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he discussed a number of topics, including his favorite matches that took place at the ECW Arena (the 2300 Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dreamer said, “Eddie Guerrero versus Dean Malenko. I got so lost in the emotion and I was just like ‘God, this is great!’ And we just stormed the ring and held the guys up. My number 1…Terry Funk versus Shane Douglas versus Sabu; The Night the Line Was Crossed. The guys go an hour, one hour of wrestling, and then this crowd stands up and goes ‘five more minutes’ after seeing people fight for an hour.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.