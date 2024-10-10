Tommy Dreamer Says Monday’s Two-Hour WWE RAW Felt ‘Weird’

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how last Monday’s two-hour WWE RAW felt weird.

Dreamer said, “I left this show scratching my pony-tailed head. I felt RAW was weird tonight. Seth Rollins promo, excellent. Again, we love Seth Rollins. And then it’s interrupted by Jey Uso. Here’s the crowd. We’re all yeeting … it looked like there was tension between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. And like Seth was almost pissed off that Jey came out there for his match. And I’m just like, there is — this is what I was telling you last week. When there’s now one hour gone from your television show, a lot of people are going to lose real estate on Monday Night RAW. And I felt that missing hour hurt a lot of stories.”

