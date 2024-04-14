Tommy Dreamer Says The CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Feud Doesn’t Need A World Title

ECW original Tommy Dreamer talked about how the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre feud doesn’t need a world title on an episode of Busted Open Radio.

Dreamer said, “Drew McIntyre-CM Punk doesn’t need to be for the World Title. And it will [still] have that much interest…If you have Rock and Roman, it doesn’t have to be for the title, and it’s as interesting…Damian Priest needs to establish himself as the man in WWE. We have Seth Rollins, we have Cody, we have The Rock, but now we have different people doing their own thing. And just like Cody needs to establish himself as the face of the brand, Damian Priest needs to do the same.”

On the value of keeping a title out of the feud:

“CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will, should, and could, main event any PPV right now, once CM Punk is ready. And they don’t need the World Title involved in that, which always helps with finishes and all the stuff like that. Cause there could come a moment where CM Punk says ‘Now I want the World Title.’ And everyone’s going to get behind it. We’ll see. But yes, you don’t need the World Title. Not every single story needs to involve a World Title.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.