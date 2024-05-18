Tommy Dreamer Shares His Thoughts On Ava’s Work As WWE NXT General Manager

ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including what he thinks of the work Ava has been doing as the General Manager of WWE NXT.

Dreamer said, “I think she does a phenomenal job and we’re talking, you know, off about age and being on television… I think she carries all of her segments so well, it’s a lot to remember when you’re that type of role.”

On the size of the NXT women’s roster:

“There’s so many women now, I really have to think hard of yes, their names, because who’s going to stand out ’cause there are so many, right?”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

