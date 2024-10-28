Tony D’Angelo Wants To See The Family Interact With The Full Blooded Italians

WWE NXT North American Champion “The Don Of NXT“ Tony D’Angelo spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics, including how he would love to see the D’Angelo Family work with the Full Blooded Italians at some point.

D’Angelo said, “I’m unable to speak on the company’s behalf as far as that goes, but do I selfishly want that to happen? Absolutely. I think that would be very cool, especially with all the history that FBI has in that building [the 2300 Arena]. I think it would be great for the D’Angelo Family to work with the FBI. We’ll see what Nunzio is doing. Maybe I’ll give him a call. I know a few guys that he works with, so maybe we can put something together.”