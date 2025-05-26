Tony Khan Addresses WWE Counter-Programming And Scorpio Sky’s AEW Status

During the post-AEW Double or Nothing 2025 media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan offered insight into a range of topics, including the status of longtime AEW star Scorpio Sky, and his thoughts on WWE’s ongoing pattern of counter-programming AEW events.

When asked about Scorpio Sky, Khan acknowledged that recent conversations have taken place regarding the star’s return to AEW television. While plans didn’t come to fruition this time, Khan made it clear he remains a fan of Sky and is keeping the door open for future opportunities.

“I like Scorpio Sky. It’s interesting, Scorpio Sky’s name came up recently and he mentioned he was looking to come back,” Khan said. “I have had talks with Scorpio Sky about different ideas and things we could do. In greater detail. He’s someone who has been here from day one and I have a lot of respect for him and he’s someone I really like.”

Khan revealed that while a specific pitch had been made, it ultimately wasn’t pursued, but it wasn’t due to any animosity. “I had an idea for Scorpio Sky that I think was a good idea. We talked about it and it didn’t work out for reasons between us, but it’s a legit thing and I’m fine with it. I would like to use him for a different idea when the time is right.”

Sky has remained largely absent from AEW programming in recent months, leading to speculation about his future. Khan’s comments confirm that Sky is still part of the AEW roster and that plans for his return may materialize down the line.

Khan also took a moment to address the ongoing head-to-head scheduling tactics by WWE, who have frequently placed major programming opposite AEW’s events in recent months.

“It’s pretty consistent,” Khan remarked. “I’d say it’s the most consistent event head-to-head scheduling since Jim Crockett Promotions. Saw a lot of scheduling that went that way. And I can tell you that this will go a lot differently than that did.”

While not elaborating further, Khan’s confident tone suggests AEW is prepared to stand its ground in the increasingly competitive wrestling landscape.

