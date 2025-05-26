WWE NXT Battleground Results – May 25, 2025

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan – WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Ruca attempts a waist lock takedown but Jordan flips out. Jordan delivers a deep arm-drag and a shoulder tackle, but Ruca fires back with agility and a drop toe hold into the STF. Ruca lands a Superkick, Delayed Vertical Suplex, and a Moonsault Knee Drop. Jordan counters with a Crucifix Bomb and a Twisting Guillotine Leg Drop for near falls. Jordan sends Ruca into the buckle and follows with a Spinning Olympic Slam and single-leg crab. Ruca battles back with a Springboard X-Factor and Backpack Stunner. After a wild series of counters and near falls including a Space Fly Tiger Drop and Frog Splash from Jordan, Zaria pulls Ruca out of harm’s way, leading to her ejection. Jordan tries to capitalize but Ruca hits the Sol Snatcher to retain.

Winner: Sol Ruca via Pinfall

– Mike Santana backstage with Sarah Schreiber says he’s waited 16 years for this moment and wants the winner of tonight’s main event. Charlie Dempsey confronts him, claiming outsiders steal opportunities. Tavion Heights challenges Santana for Tuesday.

Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Josh Briggs vs. The Culling w/Izzi Dame – Six-Man Tag

Briggs kicks it off with a lariat to Vance. Quick tags from Hank & Tank lead to a flurry of offense. The Culling isolate Walker, but a hot tag to Ledger shifts momentum. Briggs delivers a moonsault for a near fall. The Culling land their foot stomp/Dominator combo, but Briggs and Ledger rally. After Izzi interferes with a big boot, Jensen nearly steals the win. Briggs recovers with a Clothesline From Hell and the trio finishes it with a Headbutt/Powerslam combo. Post-match, Inamura saves the day with chair shots as chaos erupts.

Winners: Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, Josh Briggs via Pinfall

– Ethan Page tells Sarah Schreiber that Ricky Saints is all flash and no substance. AVA interrupts, reminding him that the winner of his title match Tuesday defends at WWE Worlds Collide.

Tony D’Angelo vs. Channing Lorenzo

Lorenzo mocks early, prompting Angelo to unload with suplexes and brawling outside. Lorenzo targets Angelo’s ribs and slows the pace with body shots and a Cannonball for two. Angelo mounts a comeback with a series of suplexes and a Spinebuster. Lorenzo escapes a Spear and applies a Triangle Choke, but Angelo powers out. Lorenzo tries to grab a crowbar, leading to a scuffle. Crusifino appears, distracting Angelo. Lorenzo hits a low blow and Bicycle Knee to steal the win. Post-match, The Don snubs Crusifino.

Winner: Channing Lorenzo via Pinfall

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace – WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Back-and-forth chain wrestling opens things. Grace dominates early, grounding Vaquer and landing a World’s Strongest Slam. Vaquer recovers with a Meteora and Eat Defeat for near falls. Grace hits a Jackhammer and tries Beast Mode but Vaquer counters. Outside brawling leads to Vaquer sending Grace through the barricade and nearly getting the win with SVB. Grace connects with a Spinning Back Fist but Vaquer takes control with a Dragon Screw and Spiral Tap to retain.

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer via Pinfall

– Ricky Saints tells Sarah Schreiber he’s in Page’s head and ready to shut him down Tuesday. After teasing Worlds Collide, Page storms the ring. A brawl breaks out, ending with Saints diving onto Page and security.

Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Borne – WWE NXT Championship

Femi overpowers early but Borne counters with agility and a series of dropkicks. Femi responds with backbreakers and a Gourdbuster. Borne fights back with a Somersault Plancha and Frog Splash for two. Femi absorbs punishment and levels Borne with a Pop-Up Uppercut and Fall From Grace. Borne nearly pulls off an upset with a Hurricanrana and German Suplex. After trading bombs, Femi ends it with a lariat and back-to-back Fall From Grace finishers. Post-match, Femi nods in respect to Borne.

Winner: Oba Femi via Pinfall

– WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 set for July 12 in Atlanta.

– Stephanie Vaquer brawls backstage with Chik Tormenta, Dalys, and Jacy Jayne. AVA intervenes.

– Announced for NXT: Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley, Jasper Troy’s debut, and Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights.

– TNA President Carlos Silva is in attendance.

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams – TNA World Championship

Williams plays mind games early, but Hendry controls with a suplex and power game. Williams fires back with a Fallaway Slam and Spin-A-Rooni. Hendry hits an Avalanche Fallaway Slam and Rock Bottom for two. Williams builds momentum with a Scissors Kick and Michinoku Driver. Hendry catches a Flying Crossbody into a SpineBuster. Williams responds with a Leaping NeckBreaker and Guillotine. Hendry rallies with suplexes and the Standing Ovation for a near fall. Williams hits a Cyclone Boot and sends Hendry into the steps. After a table Book End and interference with the TNA Title, Williams hits Trick Shot twice to win the gold.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall (New TNA World Champion)