Tony Khan Announces “An Impossible Dream” Match For AEW Collision (3/16/2024)

An Impossible Dream will take place this Saturday.

Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Friday to announce the addition of the Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson versus Katsuyori Shibata in a match dubbed “An Impossible Dream” for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision.

“Before his AEW Dynasty Dream Match versus Will Ospreay, Bryan collides versus Shibata, who aims for payback versus BCC in his own personal Dream Match TOMORROW.”

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.