Tony Khan Announces New Collision & Rampage Matches For Tonight

A new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.
As noted, AEW Collision airs live tonight at 8/7c instead of the usual Saturday time slot due to AEW Full Gear 2023 airing tomorrow night.
Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision “go-home” show for Full Gear, AEW President Tony Khan has announced a TNT Championship eliminator bout pitting Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta vs. Komander vs. Brian Cage.
The winner will receive an immediate TNT Championship opportunity against reigning title-holder Christian Cage on tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage at 10/9c.
TONIGHT
A Special Friday #AEWCollision
8pm ET/7pm CT
TNT Title 4 Way Eliminator@trentylocks vs @PENTAELZEROM vs @briancagegmsi vs @KomandercrMX
Tonight's Collision 4 Way Winner will then fight TNT Champion @Christian4Peeps for the title later on, live on #AEWRampage TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/RhVhohyZeM
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 18, 2023