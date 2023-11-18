Tony Khan Announces New Collision & Rampage Matches For Tonight

A new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.

As noted, AEW Collision airs live tonight at 8/7c instead of the usual Saturday time slot due to AEW Full Gear 2023 airing tomorrow night.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision “go-home” show for Full Gear, AEW President Tony Khan has announced a TNT Championship eliminator bout pitting Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Trent Beretta vs. Komander vs. Brian Cage.

The winner will receive an immediate TNT Championship opportunity against reigning title-holder Christian Cage on tonight’s live episode of AEW Rampage at 10/9c.