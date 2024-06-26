Tony Khan Believes AEW Has The Best Women’s Wrestling In The World Right Now

AEW President Tony Khan recently did a new interview with WGN Radio to promote this week’s AEW Dynamite episode and this Sunday’s pay-per-view event, Forbidden Door.

Khan claimed that AEW currently has the best women’s division in all of wrestling. Here are the highlights:

On AEW’s women’s division: “I think right now, across the board, everyone thinks this is by far the best wrestling in the history of AEW in the women’s division, and I think we have the best women’s wrestling in the world right now. There’s more competition and more talent in the AEW women’s division than there’s ever been, and more big matches. I think by far 2024 has been the best year of the AEW women’s division, and I give so much of the credit to ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, the World Champion, Mercedes Mone, the TBS Champion, and a lot of other great wrestlers like Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.”

On AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery: “I love working at TBS and TNT so much. We do five hours Wednesday on TBS and Friday and Saturday on TNT. We’re having great talks with Warner Bros. Discovery. I just had great talks with them yesterday. I’m so blessed to work with these great people, and as somebody who loves wrestling, it means a lot to me that we brought wrestling back to TBS and TNT. Know that so many of the listeners who are wrestling fans used to watch wrestling on TBS and TNT, and for some of the really young fans, for a long time, almost 20 years, there was no wrestling on TBS and TNT. It’s what I grew up on. It meant a lot with the launch of AEW that we bring All Elite Wrestling every week, Wednesdays on TBS, and weekends on TNT.”

