Tony Khan Celebrates as the Jacksonville Jaguars Win the AFC South (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tony Khan is having his best week ever…professionally, at least.

Tony and Shad Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South on Saturday night, defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16.

With a 9-8 record, the team has improved significantly from last season’s 3-14 record under Urban Meyer. The team has a lot to be happy about, and Tony, in particular, has more to be happy about than just football.

In addition, this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage/Battle of the Belt shows have gotten a lot of positive feedback. The company began the new year with a new set, big matches, and hot crowds in Seattle and Portland, and many believe the company has turned the corner following a few months of behind-the-scenes drama.

Congratulations to the Khans and the Jaguars on their big victory.

Check out the video of Khan and Wide Receiver Zay Jones celebrating immediately after the game.

