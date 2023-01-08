Tony Khan Celebrates as the Jacksonville Jaguars Win the AFC South (Video)

Tony Khan is having his best week ever…professionally, at least.

Tony and Shad Khan’s Jacksonville Jaguars won the AFC South on Saturday night, defeating the Tennessee Titans 20-16.

With a 9-8 record, the team has improved significantly from last season’s 3-14 record under Urban Meyer. The team has a lot to be happy about, and Tony, in particular, has more to be happy about than just football.

In addition, this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage/Battle of the Belt shows have gotten a lot of positive feedback. The company began the new year with a new set, big matches, and hot crowds in Seattle and Portland, and many believe the company has turned the corner following a few months of behind-the-scenes drama.

Congratulations to the Khans and the Jaguars on their big victory.

Check out the video of Khan and Wide Receiver Zay Jones celebrating immediately after the game.