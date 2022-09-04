Tony Khan Claims AEW Will Gross $100 Million This Year

AEW President Tony Khan said that the company will bring in $100 million in revenue this year while appearing on the Wrestling Observer Radio show hosted by Dave Meltzer.

“This is the first time there have been two wrestling companies that have the ability to be the number one show that night on cable and two wrestling companies that are grossing the kind of money,” Khan said. “I’m not grossing a billion dollars, but I’m going to gross over $100 million this year. That’s pretty unprecedented and it’s been over 20 years since anybody is doing that. To me, success is sustaining it.”

These remarks follow his announcement that the company has topped $1 million in revenue from ticket sales for tonight’s All Out pay-per-view event.

During the interview, Khan stated that despite the fact that he is conservative with spending, he has found that investing in talent is the most profitable way to spend his money. He added that prior to the launch of the company, he had “eight figures” in commitments across the roster.

Khan also mentioned that he plans to put on more west coast shows next year, and that they are continuing to work on making it to the United Kingdom. Khan also mentioned that he is working on securing a platform for All Elite Women, but similar to his situation with ROH, he does not yet know where the show will be broadcast.

Khan also mentioned that he has a positive working relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. Although the people working at HBO are not always easy to please, they expressed satisfaction with the “House of the Dragon” cross-promotion that was featured on AEW Dynamite. He also discussed AEW Rampage and how the show will get better now that some of their top stars have recovered from injuries and are available to compete.