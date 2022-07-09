Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Star’s Status After Being Absent From the Ring

Since January 2022, Penelope Ford has not competed in an AEW ring. AEW President Tony Khan responded to a question from a fan asking if they had given up on her.

Khan said, “Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!”

Khan did not elaborate further on what exactly is preventing Ford from being cleared to compete.