Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Star’s Status After Being Absent From the Ring

Since January 2022, Penelope Ford has not competed in an AEW ring. AEW President Tony Khan responded to a question from a fan asking if they had given up on her.
Khan said, “Not at all, total opposite in fact; she’s a great wrestler, and I can’t wait until she’s medically cleared to come back. She’s been in some classic @AEW matches, and hopefully she’ll be in many more!”
Khan did not elaborate further on what exactly is preventing Ford from being cleared to compete.
