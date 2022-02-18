Tony Khan Comments Further On Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departure

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure was officially announced on Tuesday morning after months of speculation about his future.

Tony Khan issued a public statement and then made additional comments during an appearance on Busted Open Radio…

“I put out a statement that was from the heart and really positive and I meant it. I wish them both (Cody and Brandi Rhodes) really well and I appreciate everything they did here in their different roles in the company. It’s very sad, it’s not something any of us wanted to happen. I believe that Cody has got something else in the works, I’m not sure about that, we’ll see. I’m sure they are going to have great opportunities in wrestling and life. You never know what’s going to happen in the future. I wish them the best and very appreciative for everything they did here.”