Tony Khan Continues To Tease Top Free Agents Heading To AEW

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan continues to tease more big signings for the company.

Khan has signed CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in recent months, among others, but says there’s more to come. He recently spoke with DAZN’s Christopher Walker and talked about his plans.

“Are you a movie fan?” Khan asked. “Those two pay per views were like Godfather 1 and 2 for me. The plan now is to make the next stage just as impressive and not just provide something okay like Godfather 3. I don’t want to give wrestling fans a product that is just okay. Those two films are amongst my favorite movies, and it showed that you can deliver something that people love and then follow it up with something similar.”

Khan said he was delighted with how All Out and Full Gear materialized.

“At ‘All Out’ we had that amazing finish to close the show that gave us a platform to give even more going forward,” he explained. “‘Full Gear’ allowed us to have Danielson against Miro in the world title tournament final. We had Adam Cole in a brilliant six-man street fight and then there was CM Punk following up his win over Darby with another great match against Eddie Kingston. ’All Out’ saw the top end of our roster get a fresh look but we had the opportunity to show that off at ‘Full Gear’ which meant our new guys combined with the great talent we already had were able to go out and put on a great show. It was going to be hard to follow ‘All Out’ but like I’ve said, I’m big on giving our fans the very best every time we put on a show and I was really happy with what we achieved at ‘Full Gear.’”

Khan added that we also may see new stars debut at the upcoming Holiday Bash Dynamite and Christmas Day Rampage, or the TBS Dynamite debut show, along with the Battle of The Belts special in January.

“I’m more than aware that there’s a number of free agents out there, wrestlers I admire too, but I’ve got to say that you just have to keep watching over these next few weeks and not just ‘Winter is Coming.’ There’s the ‘Holiday Bash’ special from Greensboro, North Carolina, that includes the Christmas Day ‘Rampage.’ We have the last ever episode on TNT followed by the debut episode on TBS. There’s ‘Battle of the Belts’ coming in January. I want AEW to run shows that you just can’t miss, and I think these next few weeks are going to be really exciting for fans of wrestling,” Khan said.

