Tony Khan Discusses AEW Dynamite’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Tonight and One-Hour Tribute After Dynamite

Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite to discuss the show, specifically the tribute planned for Jay Briscoe.

Khan said, “It’s special to be able to do this for Jay Briscoe. I’m just glad we were able to make it happen. I think It’s going to be a great night tonight on TBS. Jay Briscoe is a great wrestler and he’s a great person. I’ve gotten to know him more this past year in Ring of Honor, and what a great person, and tonight, great to have an opportunity to honor his legacy.”

“It’s gonna be the end of one era in some ways, but I think it’s a really special night, and it’s so cool that tonight is Jay’s birthday and we’re doing it all for him on his birthday with his family there. This is the best way we can honor him up there and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

He also discussed a special Jay Briscoe show he organized:

“We’ve got a special that is comprised of classic matches involving Jay Briscoe and the Briscoes and testimonials from his close friends and people who cared about him, and some matches that we shot last week with people who wanted to go out and wrestle in the memory of Jay Briscoe. We’ve got a great three hour special. We’re going to post it for free. We’ll post the details and it’s gonna go up soon on YouTube after Dynamite. But we were going to kind of mention that and give more information about it and let the people know because a lot of the people who watch the TV might not even know that we shot this thing last week to commemorate Jay’s life. That’s why, you know, we’re gonna give some more information about it tonight where I think we’ll have probably the most eyeballs we’ve ever had on Jay and Mark in their career, which I think is going to be really special.”

