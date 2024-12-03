Tony Khan Looks Back On AEW’s Homegrown Success Stories

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with CHGO Sports on a number of topics, including the homegrown stars of the company that the fans ended up getting behind in a big way.

Khan said, “I think it’s really awesome and really cool that some of the biggest acts and some of the biggest stars in AEW are people that the crowd got behind, and they’re homegrown stars. Hangman Page had been a star around the world internationally but had never been on American TV consistently, and to have Hangman Page become this great champion and star, the fans really got behind Hangman, the fans drove Hangman to the title. Orange Cassidy is a digital superstar for us. If you look at the top ten YouTube videos, seven out of the top ten have Orange Cassidy in them.”

You can check out Khan’s comments in the video below.