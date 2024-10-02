Tony Khan Makes Another Announcement For Tonight’s Dynamite, AEW/WBD Tease

Heading into tonight’s AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Tony Khan has checked in with an update on a special long overrun planned for the show.

“TONIGHT, to celebrate 5 years of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite, TBS has given us our biggest overrun ever for tonight’s action, could be a half hour or more,” Khan wrote via X on Wednesday afternoon.

Khan then made another tease for the expected announcement of the new AEW and Warner Bros Discovery television deal.

“That’s not the only announcement today,” Khan stated. “I can’t wait to celebrate with all of you on TBS tonight!”

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results.