Tony Khan Makes Big Owen Hart Cup Announcements On Dynamite

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is returning.

On this week’s AEW Dynamite show from Sunrise, FL., AEW and ROH President Tony Khan appeared and made his advertised announcement.

Khan announced the opening ceremonies for the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will take place at AEW Double Or Nothing.

The tourney will be held in Owen Hart’s home country of Canada, including matches at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door show. He announces the finals will take place in Owen’s hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.