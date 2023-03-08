Tony Khan On AEW’s 2023: “I Believe This Will Be The Best Year Yet!”

Tony Khan has high hopes for All Elite Wrestling in 2023.

The AEW and ROH President surfaced on social media on Wednesday to promote this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and commented on his high hopes for the promotion this year.

“Thank you all who watched AEW Revolution,” Khan wrote. “I think it was one of our best shows, [and] I’m excited for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite on TBS, live TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

Khan added, “It’s early in 2023, yet for many reasons I believe this will be the best year of AEW yet! See you on TBS tonight!”

