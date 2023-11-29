Tony Khan On How He Divides His Time Between AEW, Fulham FC And The Jacksonville Jaguars

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently spoke with BBC West Midlands on a number of topics including how he divides his time between AEW, Fulham FC and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Khan said, “It’s a real pleasure. It’s like having a family with three kids that I love so much. And, you know, if you have a family, you know that you don’t always divide your time equally between family members. But it can change day to day, week to week. Who you’re visiting, who you’re seeing, how you’re spending your time, but you care about them all. And I love Fulham so much.”

Khan also talked about how he loves AEW, Fulham FC, and the Jacksonville Jaguars equally.

“I love the Jacksonville Jaguars and working in football for the Premier League and in the NFL. It’s a dream come true. And then being able to launch AEW was a dream come true. And the biggest night of our lives was to go to Wembley Stadium. And I’m so excited that we’re coming back. It’s a great tradition we’re trying to build. I want to keep it going and bring that big show to Wembley Stadium every year. When AEW came to Wembley, it felt like a cultural moment in England. And it’s something we can create and bring every year that nobody can take away.”

(H/T to PostWrestling for transcribing the above quotes)